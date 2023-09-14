First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.19. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

