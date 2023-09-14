Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

