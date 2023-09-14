First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 444 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

