Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 867,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

