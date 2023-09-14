iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CMBS opened at $45.37 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.