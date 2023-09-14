Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 101 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

