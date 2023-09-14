Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

