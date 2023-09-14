First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 974 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

