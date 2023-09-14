Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 689 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $184.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.