First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $260.18 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

