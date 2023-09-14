AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 512,785 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 512,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,042,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,258 shares of company stock worth $4,705,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $394.72 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.75 and its 200-day moving average is $362.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

