Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $314.37 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.33. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

