AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $61.20 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $61,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

PANW stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

