AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,490 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,464,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,157.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

TMO opened at $508.35 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

