The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,046 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $4,617,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,532,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

