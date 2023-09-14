DZS (DZSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, September 15th.

DZS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. DZS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 158,627 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in DZS by 44.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

