Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

