AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

