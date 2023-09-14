Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 59.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.