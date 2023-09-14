Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 59.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.