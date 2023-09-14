Terra Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $147.86 million and $19.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 374,212,842 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

