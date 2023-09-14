Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

NYSE D opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

