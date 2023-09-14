Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $155.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $123.39 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $863.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

