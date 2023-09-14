iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.