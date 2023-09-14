First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. makes up approximately 2.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 1.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

