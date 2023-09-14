Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

