Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NSTS Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NSTS Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

