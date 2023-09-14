7,750 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

