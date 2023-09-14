Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.