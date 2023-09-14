Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

