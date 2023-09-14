Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.