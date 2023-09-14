Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.