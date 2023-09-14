Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

