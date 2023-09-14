Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

