Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,457,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,421,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

