Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IP opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

