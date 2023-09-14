Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,423 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 4.7 %

Flowserve stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.