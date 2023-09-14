9,782 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,350,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,846,000 after purchasing an additional 352,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,581 shares of company stock worth $690,591 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

