Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

