Golden State Equity Partners Invests $258,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

