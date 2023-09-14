1,334 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,476 shares of company stock valued at $33,752,223 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -510.81, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

