Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $51.48 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

