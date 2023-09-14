Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $443.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

