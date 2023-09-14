Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

