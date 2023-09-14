Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

