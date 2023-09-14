Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $617.05 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $681.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

