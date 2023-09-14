Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 774,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,787 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $78,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

