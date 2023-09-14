Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Macquarie Group Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Broadcom worth $741,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $874.66 and a 200-day moving average of $757.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

