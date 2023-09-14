State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,680 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $255.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.45 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

