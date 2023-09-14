1,275 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $264.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

