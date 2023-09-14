Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

